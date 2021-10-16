FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Genmab A/S Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research report issued on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $319.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.28 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 34.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Genmab A/S by 3.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

