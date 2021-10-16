FY2021 EPS Estimates for Prologis, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Prologis in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.69.

PLD stock opened at $136.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 59.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 8.9% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 76.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 28.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 374,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,032,000 after buying an additional 82,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at $1,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

