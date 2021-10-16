FY2022 Earnings Estimate for CureVac Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CureVac in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will earn ($3.53) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.04). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CureVac’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.69) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVAC. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price objective on shares of CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $39.82 on Friday. CureVac has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $151.80. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,861,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in CureVac in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in CureVac by 130.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of CureVac by 689.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 38,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

