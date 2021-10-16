FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Regency Centers Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Regency Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the company will earn $3.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on REG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Regency Centers stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $71.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,749,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,044,000 after acquiring an additional 58,540 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 81.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 125.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,636. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.