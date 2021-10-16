FY2023 EPS Estimates for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Boosted by Analyst

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.93.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on REPX. Zacks Investment Research raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

REPX opened at $25.96 on Thursday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $27.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. bought 12,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $217,393.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 114,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,961. 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

