GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires New Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $70.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,156. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $123.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

