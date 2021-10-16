GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $757,000 Stock Position in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. reduced its position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,100 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Yucaipa Acquisition were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in Yucaipa Acquisition by 40.0% during the second quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 699,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,273,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition by 89.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 192,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition by 23.0% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 371,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 69,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. 351,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. Yucaipa Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $11.40.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

