GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $610,000 in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.54% of LMF Acquisition Opportunities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMAO. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter worth $6,176,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $6,036,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $3,924,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $2,716,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $2,453,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAO remained flat at $$9.98 on Friday. 27 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,588. LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

