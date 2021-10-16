GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Lowers Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lowered its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DISH Network by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in DISH Network by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in DISH Network by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DISH. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,597. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

