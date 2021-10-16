GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Reduces Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Newmont by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,116,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 75,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 81,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 42,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 115,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,398,277. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,259,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

