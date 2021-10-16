GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $499,000 Position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after purchasing an additional 572,850 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,897,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,890,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,651,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFV remained flat at $$9.91 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,564. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

