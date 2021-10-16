GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $982,000 Position in Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Model Performance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Model Performance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Model Performance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,820,000.

NASDAQ:MPACU remained flat at $$10.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. 49 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,467. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. Model Performance Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

Model Performance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

