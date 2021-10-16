Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $28,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $11.11 on Friday, reaching $789.40. The stock had a trading volume of 877,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,016. The company has a 50-day moving average of $808.17 and a 200 day moving average of $722.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $323.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $357.38 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.