Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $37,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 41.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGE. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE OGE remained flat at $$33.75 on Friday. 1,752,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,542. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

