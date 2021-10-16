Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 849,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 57,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $30,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 45.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,033,000 after purchasing an additional 640,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United States Cellular by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,145,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in United States Cellular by 5.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 638,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,180,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 14.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 377,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after buying an additional 48,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 69.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 117,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.62. The stock had a trading volume of 114,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,415. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.63.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on USM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

