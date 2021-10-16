Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $47,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 48.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 32.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $699.03. 738,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $765.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $715.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $818.92.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

