Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 18,000 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.22% of Essential Utilities worth $24,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $1,063,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after buying an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 25.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,376,000 after buying an additional 139,386 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTRG. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of WTRG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.48. 909,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,771. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.04 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $47.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $397.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

