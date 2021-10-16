Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of Waste Management worth $43,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,165,000 after buying an additional 155,142 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after purchasing an additional 647,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,143,000 after purchasing an additional 150,445 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,351,000 after purchasing an additional 174,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Waste Management by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,532. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $158.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.44. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

