Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,444 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.11% of Sensient Technologies worth $40,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 6,507.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 293,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,405,000 after acquiring an additional 289,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,206,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.21. 323,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,400. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $98.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 22,608 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.35 per share, with a total value of $1,974,808.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 436,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,510. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

