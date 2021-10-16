Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $30.89 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,073,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,377 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $30,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.70. 47,629,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,086,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $28.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

