Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $37.75 Million Stock Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $37,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matthews International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 18.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 89,725.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MATW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sidoti started coverage on Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.14. 77,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,829. Matthews International Co. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $428.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.60 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.