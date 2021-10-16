Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 12,457 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,457 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $27,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

Teladoc Health stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,374. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total transaction of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,945.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,684 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

