Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 69,094 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,418,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 69,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $123,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,806,649 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

FATE stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $121.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.94.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The company’s revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

