Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Spotify Technology worth $114,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 57.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

SPOT opened at $247.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.52. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.52.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

