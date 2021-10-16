Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,189 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.25% of Denali Therapeutics worth $118,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,416 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after acquiring an additional 555,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,906,000 after acquiring an additional 471,589 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 110.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after buying an additional 242,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $45.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.10 and a beta of 1.87. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.09 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $942,499.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $108,506.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,558 shares of company stock worth $4,595,397. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.