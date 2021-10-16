Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,181,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,280 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $109,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on STWD. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.