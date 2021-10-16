Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 144,380 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,380 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $116,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 99.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average is $64.73. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BERY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.27.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

