Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Penumbra worth $111,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 122.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.22.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,303,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,496 shares of company stock worth $17,765,969. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $267.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 622.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.92. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

