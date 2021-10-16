Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 53,348 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,422,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,348 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $112,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $48.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $50.39.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

