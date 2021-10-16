Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €111.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GXI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.10 ($102.47) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €98.31 ($115.66).

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at €80.00 ($94.12) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 27.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of €86.97 and a 200 day moving average of €88.97. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €77.10 ($90.71) and a 52 week high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

