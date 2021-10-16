Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRRMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of GRRMF stock opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day moving average of $106.18. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of $103.15 and a 1-year high of $111.13.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

