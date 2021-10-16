Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given Neutral Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$25.00 price objective on the stock.

GEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Gibson Energy to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.46.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.60 and a 1-year high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 215.29%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

