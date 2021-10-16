Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.72.

GILD opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average is $68.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 67,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $774,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 157,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,847,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,394,000 after purchasing an additional 271,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

