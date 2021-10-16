Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair analyst M. Larew anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DNA. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $11.91 on Thursday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $956,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.