Gitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $114.57 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $114.57 million and $20.17 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for $8.07 or 0.00013327 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gitcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00046066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.04 or 0.00208173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00093048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin (GTC) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

