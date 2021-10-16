Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1253 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by 0.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -833.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Gladstone Commercial worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

