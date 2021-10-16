Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1253 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by 0.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -833.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.4%.
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Gladstone Commercial worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.
About Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
