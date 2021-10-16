Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 362,100 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 537,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis upped their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of GOOD opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $798.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1253 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

