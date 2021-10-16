GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,553 ($20.29).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,439.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,395.74. The firm has a market cap of £70.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.92%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.