Glazer Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 252,231 Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 252,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTPB. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,062,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTPB stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.53.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

