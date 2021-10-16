Glazer Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Motion Acquisition were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000.

MOTNU opened at $10.60 on Friday. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

