Glazer Capital LLC Has $2.72 Million Holdings in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,499 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.95% of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 91.6% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,182,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 147.9% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after buying an additional 748,800 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $10,354,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 212.8% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 863,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 587,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 160.0% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 360,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 221,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

