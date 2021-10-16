Glazer Capital LLC Sells 72,569 Shares of Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,569 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Edoc Acquisition were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edoc Acquisition by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Edoc Acquisition by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 260,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Edoc Acquisition by 2,640.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 476,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 459,280 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edoc Acquisition by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,518,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 264,846 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Edoc Acquisition by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

ADOC opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. Edoc Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

