Glazer Capital LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lydall by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,303,000 after buying an additional 117,884 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lydall during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,928,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Lydall during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,573,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lydall during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,478,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lydall by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 452,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LDL opened at $62.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,034.66 and a beta of 3.08. Lydall, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter. Lydall had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

