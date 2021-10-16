Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading 4.6% Higher

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.37 and last traded at $60.73. 5,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,561,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.04.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.
Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.