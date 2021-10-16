Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading 4.6% Higher

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.37 and last traded at $60.73. 5,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,561,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.56.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

