Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $105.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Shares of GL stock opened at $97.46 on Tuesday. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $77.71 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

In other Globe Life news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 343.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

