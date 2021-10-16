Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,350,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.16.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,219. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $249.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.86 and a 200-day moving average of $236.20. The firm has a market cap of $180.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

