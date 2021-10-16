Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $854,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,082,000 after buying an additional 25,858 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 172,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,176,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,548,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $915,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.98. The company had a trading volume of 660,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,059. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average is $75.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

