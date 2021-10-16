Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $854,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after buying an additional 2,725,936 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,560,000 after buying an additional 125,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,551,000 after buying an additional 214,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,792,000 after buying an additional 1,219,812 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,441,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,370,000 after buying an additional 261,030 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.98. The company had a trading volume of 660,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,059. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average is $75.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

