Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,905 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $452.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,861. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $470.49. The company has a market capitalization of $199.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

