Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Purchases 91 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 88,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 72.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.16.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,219. The firm has a market cap of $180.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.86 and a 200-day moving average of $236.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.